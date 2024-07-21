Japanese Encephalitis claims life in Morigaon 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 20: The outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE), dengue, and malaria has caused serious concern in the district. A 7-year-old girl from Gagalmari area of Mayang in Morigaon district succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon.

- Advertisement -

So far, a total of 10 people have been diagnosed with Japanese Encephalitis in Morigaon district. Six individuals are currently recovering, while four, including two children, are undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College. There are also 10 cases of dengue fever in the district, though those affected are reported to be out of danger. Meanwhile, five people have been infected with malaria fever in the district so far, according to district malaria officer Supriya Das.