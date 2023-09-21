Jatiya Chetna Divas organised in Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 20: The Sootea branch of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh organised Jatiya Chetna Divas in Sootea on Wednesday. The open session took place at the conference hall of No 3 Sootea GP, with Mira Barua presiding over the event. The meeting began with a patriotic song performed by Ishwita Ojha and Tajmin Sultana.

- Advertisement -

During the felicitation program, Purabi Hazarika, a district’s best teacher awardee and a subject teacher at Chatia HSS, was honoured by the organisers. Several individuals, including Manashi Devi, Purabi Hazarika, and Ishwita Ojha, recited their self-composed poems.

Assistant professors from Chatia College, Anushree Adhikari and Babita Barua, delivered speeches about Kanaklata Baruah’s life and her ultimate sacrifice during the Quit India Movement at Gohpur PS. Another speaker, Mayurakhi Mahanta Saikia, discussed the history of the mass movement of 1942 and the role of women in the Quit India Movement.

The event was well-attended, with Kiran Barua and other association members present. Prabi Hazarika outlined the meeting’s objectives, and Manashi offered a vote of thanks. Jatiya Chetna Divas is commemorated on September 20 each year in memory of martyr Kanaklata Baruah, who lost her life in police firing at Gohpur Police Station on September 20, 1942.