Jayanta Mallabaruah launches infrastructure projects in Nalbari

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 13: Jayanta Mallabaruah, minister for Public Health Engineering; Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Tourism Departments, initiated the foundation stone laying ceremony for the development projects of Nalbari Girls Higher Secondary School, West Banbhag Higher Secondary School, Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Girls’ Vidyapith, and Ghograpar Higher Secondary School. These initiatives fall under the infrastructure development scheme of the Government of Assam.

- Advertisement -

Taking to his social media platform, minister Mallabaruah expressed gratitude for the visionary initiative spearheaded by the state chief minister, emphasising its potential to drive comprehensive advancement in the state’s education sector and foster holistic growth among students, “A visionary initiative of Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa sir, this will herald all-round development of the State’s education sector & ensure holistic growth of students.”

Additionally, the minister participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the BJP Party Office at Ghograpar Mandal, Nalbari, in the esteemed presence of Nalbari district president Dr Mriganka Talukdar, alongside presidents from all mandals of Nalbari district and dedicated karyakartas.

Furthermore, minister Mallabaruah inaugurated the ‘Centre of Excellence’ at Nalbari Polytechnic and virtually at the ITIs in Kajalgaon, Nagaon, and Tinsukia, marking the commencement of academic sessions at Sonitpur Polytechnic. These Centers of Excellence, established in collaboration with Tata Technologies under Industry 4.0, are poised to significantly enhance the state’s skill education sector.

Overall, these initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to advancing infrastructure, education, and skill development, fostering a conducive environment for overall growth and progress in Assam.