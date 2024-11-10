JB College Dr Indreswar Das passes away

HT Correpondent

JORHAT, Nov 9: Dr Indreswar Das, faculty and former head of the Department of History, JB College, Jorhat passed away at a hospital at Guwahati.

He died on Friday night due to a liver ailment at the age of 64.

The body of Das, which was brought to Jorhat was taken to J B College, the Congress Bhawan here and the SC office here before being cremated Das was associated with the Congress here and led its Education section.

Das was also a well known drummer and was associated with several socio-cultural organisations.

He is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters and a son. His death has been widely mourned.