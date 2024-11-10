26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

JB College Dr Indreswar Das passes away

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correpondent

JORHAT, Nov 9: Dr Indreswar Das, faculty and former head of the Department of History, JB College, Jorhat passed away at a hospital at Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

He died on Friday night due to a liver ailment at the age of 64.

Related Posts:

The body of Das, which was brought to Jorhat was taken to J B College, the Congress Bhawan here and the SC office here before being cremated Das was associated with the Congress here and led its Education section.

Das was also a well known drummer and was associated with several socio-cultural organisations.
He is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters and a son. His death has been widely mourned.

8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December