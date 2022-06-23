Jorhat Agriculture dept to provide relief to flood affected farmers through community nurseries

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 22: The Agriculture department, Jorhat office has taken up a community nursery scheme to provide relief to farmers who lost their paddy crops during the flood in the district.

District agriculture officer Beni Madhab Baruah said that working committees had been formed under 13 agricultural circles in the district and 17 hectares of land had been selected for sowing paddy seeds.

“In this regard, all arrangements have been made to sow the seedlings,” he said.

“In the eventuality of a farmer’s sali season crops being affected or destroyed by flood waters, the farmer will be given saplings free of cost from the community nurseries under the 13 circles. This will alleviate his loss to a large extent,” Baruah said.

The officer said that agriculture related organisations in the concerned circles, Pathar Parisalana Samitis and progressive farmers have been associated with the scheme.

Sub-divisional agriculture officer Nitumoni Gogoi said that the working committees which have been formed to implement the scheme will comprise the revenue circle officers as the president, senior agriculture development officer under the concerned legislative assembly constituency as member secretaries, two Panchayat Raj Institute members and a representative of the local MLA, and agriculture extension officers as members.

“A farmer who loses his crop will have to apply to the revenue circle officers, senior agriculture development officer and extension officers in order to get the saplings free of cost,” Gogoi further said.