Thursday, December 28, 2023
Jorhat MP Topon Kumar Gogoi lays foundation stone for statue of Sati Sadhani

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 27: Topon Kumar Gogoi, Member of Parliament from the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency, laid the foundation stone for the Sati Sadhani Statue at the Sadhani Bhawan premises in West Jorhat. The ceremony took place on Wednesday and was well-attended by the public.

MP Gogoi inaugurated the program by breaking a coconut and lighting earthen lamps. In his speech, he commended the steps taken by the Chutia Development Council and appreciated the efforts to erect the statue of Sati Sadhani. The Chutia Development Council organised the event, and an allocation of Rs 11 lakh has been made for the construction of the statue.

Several dignitaries, including Santanu Puzari, chairman of Assam Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Sursya Lekharu, Mohon Bora, and others, graced the occasion with their presence. The ceremony marked a significant step in honoring the legacy of Sati Sadhani, and the statue is expected to stand as a symbol of reverence and remembrance in West Jorhat.

