27 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 4, 2023
type here...

KAAA Foundation Day Celebration In Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HOWRAGHAT: The Karbi Anglong Artists Association (KAAA) marked its first foundation day with a day-long celebration in Diphu on Thursday.

The event took place at the residence of KAAA’s president, Sarthe Rongpi in Birla Gate. The function witnessed the presence of esteemed singer, Pokhila Lekthepi, as well as singers Robina Kropi and Bari Rongpharpi.

- Advertisement -

The general secretary of KAAA, Lukas Phangcho, and other members of the association also graced the occasion. The day-long program was filled with cultural performances and activities, showcasing the vibrant talents of the artists in the region.

The celebration of KAAA’s foundation day is a significant milestone for the association and highlights its commitment to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Karbi Anglong.

 

Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden
Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Most Famous Rivers In India
Most Famous Rivers In India
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ANSAM reiterates support for ‘Framework Agreement’ to resolve Indo-Naga political issue

The Hills Times - 0
Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden Benefits Of Morning Walk Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future Most Famous Rivers In India Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework