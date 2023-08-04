KAAA Foundation Day Celebration In Diphu

HOWRAGHAT: The Karbi Anglong Artists Association (KAAA) marked its first foundation day with a day-long celebration in Diphu on Thursday.

The event took place at the residence of KAAA’s president, Sarthe Rongpi in Birla Gate. The function witnessed the presence of esteemed singer, Pokhila Lekthepi, as well as singers Robina Kropi and Bari Rongpharpi.

The general secretary of KAAA, Lukas Phangcho, and other members of the association also graced the occasion. The day-long program was filled with cultural performances and activities, showcasing the vibrant talents of the artists in the region.

The celebration of KAAA’s foundation day is a significant milestone for the association and highlights its commitment to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Karbi Anglong.