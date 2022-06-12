26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 12, 2022
KAAC Poll Results: BJP Takes The Lead, Tuliram Ronghang Wins from Bithung Rengthama

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
BJP is all set to sweep the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections.

The counting of votes is underway. If we take a look at the tally then the BJP has already secured 23 out of the 26 Council seats.

Here are few of the winners and their respective constituency

Amri constituency- D. Uphing Maslai,

Chinthong- Abhijeet Kro,

Nomati- Ritesh Enghee, Mahamaya-Lunsing Teron,

Borjan- Surya Rongphar,sorupathar-Kadam Terangpi,

Rongkhang-Headsing Rongphar,

Socheng-Longbison Bey

Hamren constituency-Mongalsing Timung BJP,

Tuliram Ronghang from Bithung Rengthama

Phuloni-Kangbura killing,

Langhin-Billi Mohan Khaklary

Korkanthi constituency-Raju Tisso

More details awaited

The Hills Times - 0