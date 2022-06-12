KAAC Poll Results: BJP Takes The Lead, Tuliram Ronghang Wins from Bithung Rengthama

BJP is all set to sweep the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections.
The counting of votes is underway. If we take a look at the tally then the BJP has already secured 23 out of the 26 Council seats.
Here are few of the winners and their respective constituency
Amri constituency- D. Uphing Maslai,
Chinthong- Abhijeet Kro,
Nomati- Ritesh Enghee, Mahamaya-Lunsing Teron,
Borjan- Surya Rongphar,sorupathar-Kadam Terangpi,
Rongkhang-Headsing Rongphar,
Socheng-Longbison Bey
Hamren constituency-Mongalsing Timung BJP,
Tuliram Ronghang from Bithung Rengthama
Phuloni-Kangbura killing,
Langhin-Billi Mohan Khaklary
Korkanthi constituency-Raju Tisso
More details awaited