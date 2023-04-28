29 C
KAAC trying for equal devp of twin KA dists: CEM

Nursing college building base laid at Sukhanjan 

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

BOKAJAN, April 27: Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang laid the foundation stone for construction of a building for the nursing college at Sukhanjan under Borjan MAC constituency on Thursday.

The building will be constructed under the Untied Fund of KAAC with an amount of Rs 1.5 crore. Later during the day, the CEM inaugurated a multi-purpose centre of Seva Bharati at Sukhanjan.

The CEM on the occasion said, “The under-privileged students coming from villages to study at the nursing college will get a hostel here at a multi-purpose centre. KAAC is trying its best for equal development in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. The BSc Nursing Centre will benefit the students of BPL families as they will be able to take BSc nursing courses here.”

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin said Seva Bharati is an organisation working for the uplift of the downtrodden and provide free services to the people.

Seva Bharati has carried out numerous social activities to help people in need.

The inauguration was attended by MP Horensing Bey; deputy chairman, KAAC, Ajit Kumar Dey and executive member (EM), KAAC; Member of Autonomous Council (MAC); Northeast In charge, Seva Bharati, Surendra Talkhelkar; Bhebhak Karchova, RSS, Boloram Phangcho; Sangachalak, RSS, East Karbi Anglong, Brojo Bijoy Sarma and organising secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Assam Pradesh, Harsing Teron.

Later, the CEM inaugurated the science laboratory building of Eastern Karbi Anglong College, Sarihajan.

 

