KADHASDCOM stages protest in Delhi for Autonomous State demand

DIPHU, Feb 15: In a continued mass movement for the implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution, which seeks to grant an Autonomous State for the people of Assam’s hill districts, a joint delegation led by the Karbi Anglong Dima Hasao Autonomous State Demand Committee (KADHASDCOM) staged a sit-in demonstration.

The protest was held on Friday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Several organisations participated in the demonstration, including the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), Karbi Riso Adorbar (KRA), Karbi So’arlo Amei (KARSA), Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO), Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA), United Khasi People’s Organization (UKPO), All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), and Garo Students’ Union (GSU).

Speaking to the media at the protest site, KADHASDCOM president Ajit Timung asserted that they would continue holding demonstrations until their demand for an autonomous state was met.

“Our MP, Amarsing Tisso, has moved a private member’s bill in Parliament seeking discussion on the implementation of Article 244(A) for granting an Autonomous State to the hill districts of Assam. We will continue to press the central government to take up the bill for discussion. In the upcoming Autumn Session of Parliament, whether we are 10 or 20 in number, we will come here to voice our demand,” he said.

Criticising the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC)–CPI (ML) and armed groups for failing to achieve the demand for an Autonomous State, Timung remarked, “Any party can demand an Autonomous State, but it should be done peacefully. Not like the previous ASDC-CPI (ML) movement, where people attacked each other and burned houses. Political parties or organizations should not compromise on the demand for an Autonomous State.”

Timung also appreciated the positive support received from the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, and MP Amarsing Tisso.