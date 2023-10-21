KADHASDCOM Voices Disapproval Over APHLC President’s Controversial Remark

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 20: In the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar, the Karbi Anglong Dima Hasao Autonomous State Demand Committee (KADHASDCOM) has expressed deep dismay over his divisive remark.

During a mass joining programme of the APHLC on October 12 at 5th miles Diphu-Manja road, JI Kathar allegedly referred to the Karbi Students Association (KSA) as the ‘Kidnapper Students Association,’ triggering a wave of condemnation from various quarters.

In a press conference here at the KADHASDCOM office on Friday the president, KADHASDCOM, Ajit Timung said, “Kathar has replaced the word ‘Karbi’ with ‘kidnapper’ while terming the KSA as ‘kidnapper students association.’ How can he replace the word ‘Karbi’ with ‘kidnapper?’ What Kathar had said is very unfortunate and we condemned him in the strongest terms.”

Timung also said the KSA is a student organisation not affiliated to any political party. As a former general secretary of KSA, Inglongpho, termed the KSA as ‘kidnappers’ has really hurt his sentiment.

“No one can insult or defame the KSA. Kathar is creating confusion and dividing the society. If any incident takes place out of it then he (Kathar) will be responsible,” he added.

He further said that KADHASDCOM had never criticized APHLC in their political activities. But Kathar used to blame KADHASDCOM and its allies.

“When we went to Delhi for dharna on Autonomous State issue he called us as ‘labour party.’ While submitting a memorandum to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Kathar said it was handed to a Home Guard. Kathar also said dharnas were held to win elections,” Timung added.

Timung also asked Kathar what his contribution to the society is and for the autonomous state movement.

The press conference was attended by leaders of KADHASDCOM, Karbi Riso Adorbar, Karbi So-arlo Amei, Karbi Adorbar and Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA).