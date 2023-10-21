23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

KADHASDCOM Voices Disapproval Over APHLC President’s Controversial Remark

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 20: In the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar, the Karbi Anglong Dima Hasao Autonomous State Demand Committee (KADHASDCOM) has expressed deep dismay over his divisive remark.

- Advertisement -

During a mass joining programme of the APHLC on October 12 at 5th miles Diphu-Manja road, JI Kathar allegedly referred to the Karbi Students Association (KSA) as the ‘Kidnapper Students Association,’ triggering a wave of condemnation from various quarters.

In a press conference here at the KADHASDCOM office on Friday the president, KADHASDCOM, Ajit Timung said, “Kathar has replaced the word ‘Karbi’ with ‘kidnapper’ while terming the KSA as ‘kidnapper students association.’ How can he replace the word ‘Karbi’ with ‘kidnapper?’ What Kathar had said is very unfortunate and we condemned him in the strongest terms.”

Timung also said the KSA is a student organisation not affiliated to any political party.  As a former general secretary of KSA, Inglongpho, termed the KSA as ‘kidnappers’ has really hurt his sentiment.

“No one can insult or defame the KSA. Kathar is creating confusion and dividing the society. If any incident takes place out of it then he (Kathar) will be responsible,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He further said that KADHASDCOM had never criticized APHLC in their political activities. But Kathar used to blame KADHASDCOM and its allies.

“When we went to Delhi for dharna on Autonomous State issue he called us as ‘labour party.’ While submitting a memorandum to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Kathar said it was handed to a Home Guard. Kathar also said dharnas were held to win elections,” Timung added.

Timung also asked Kathar what his contribution to the society is and for the autonomous state movement.

The press conference was attended by leaders of KADHASDCOM, Karbi Riso Adorbar, Karbi So-arlo Amei, Karbi Adorbar and Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA).

10 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In North East India
10 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In North East India
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ISRO Gears Up For Maiden Human Space Flight ‘Gaganyaan’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In North East India Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations 10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop