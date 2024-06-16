Kanchanjungha Express to run to Sabroom Alipurduar Jn, Lumding Intercity extended to Mariani

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of South Tripura and Jorhat district of the state, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the services of the (Sealdah – Agartala – Sealdah) Kanchanjungha Express from Agartala to Sabroom and the (Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding – Alipurduar Jn.) Intercity Express from Lumding to Mariani.

- Advertisement -

The extension of these trains will be effective from June 16.

The (Sealdah – Sabroom) Kanchanjungha Express will depart from Sealdah at 06:50 hours with effect from June 16 on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday to reach Sabroom at 20:00 hours on every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday respectively. Similarly, the (Sabroom – Sealdah) Kanchanjungha Express will depart from Sabroom at 06:20 hours with effect from June 18 on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to reach Sealdah at 19:20 hours on every Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

With this extension, passengers from the southernmost areas of Tripura will get direct connectivity to Kolkata. Traders, students, patients will get immensely benefitted.

The (Alipurduar Jn. – Mariani) Intercity Express will depart from Alipurduar Jn. at 03:45 hours with effect from June 16 on a daily basis to reach Mariani at 20:00 hours on the same day.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, the (Mariani – Alipurduar Jn.) Intercity Express will depart from Mariani at 09:15 hours with effect from June 17 on a daily basis to reach Alipurduar Jn. at 00:50 hours on the next day. This extension will further strengthen the existing rail connectivity of the Upper Assam areas with North Bengal, promoting economic activities in the region.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website, NTES andare also being notified in social media handles of NFR. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.