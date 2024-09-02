29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Karimganj Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 cr, 3 arrested

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the police officials on the microblogging platform X, commending their unwavering commitment to achieving a drug-free state.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Assam Police in Karimganj on Sunday night arrested three drug dealers and confiscated one lakh Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 30 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the police officials on the microblogging platform X, commending their unwavering commitment to achieving a drug-free state.

He wrote, “Acting on credible information, @karimganjpolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the Jalalpur area today, seizing a vehicle with 1,00,000 YABA tablets and apprehending three individuals. The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring State.”

As per reports, the operation transpired rapidly within an hour on National Highway 6 in Badarpur, where police officials stopped a Creta vehicle, registration number AS 01 DL 1510, and discovered the illegal substances hidden in a concealed compartment.

The operation was carefully carried out under the guidance of Karimganj District Superintendent Partha Pratim Das.

- Advertisement -

The arrested individuals, identified as Ashraf Ali, Abdul Hannan, and Pradeep Das, are residents of Katigorah in the adjacent Cachar district.

According to reliable inputs, the Yaba tablets were being smuggled from Mizoram, with Patharkandi in Assam as the intended final destination.

The suspects are now presently detained at Badarpur Police Station.

10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt achieves milestone with 1 lakh job promise fulfilled: CM

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys