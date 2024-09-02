Karimganj Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 cr, 3 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Assam Police in Karimganj on Sunday night arrested three drug dealers and confiscated one lakh Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 30 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the police officials on the microblogging platform X, commending their unwavering commitment to achieving a drug-free state.

He wrote, “Acting on credible information, @karimganjpolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the Jalalpur area today, seizing a vehicle with 1,00,000 YABA tablets and apprehending three individuals. The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring State.”

As per reports, the operation transpired rapidly within an hour on National Highway 6 in Badarpur, where police officials stopped a Creta vehicle, registration number AS 01 DL 1510, and discovered the illegal substances hidden in a concealed compartment.

The operation was carefully carried out under the guidance of Karimganj District Superintendent Partha Pratim Das.

The arrested individuals, identified as Ashraf Ali, Abdul Hannan, and Pradeep Das, are residents of Katigorah in the adjacent Cachar district.

According to reliable inputs, the Yaba tablets were being smuggled from Mizoram, with Patharkandi in Assam as the intended final destination.

The suspects are now presently detained at Badarpur Police Station.