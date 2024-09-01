Karimganj Police seize 10,000 Yaba tablets, one arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: The Assam Police successfully confiscated 10,000 Yaba tablets on Saturday night during an anti-narcotics operation in Chargola Bazar, Karimganj, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the police officials on the microblogging platform X, commending their unwavering commitment to achieving a drug-free state.

He wrote, “Based on credible input, @karimganjpolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Chargola Bazar today, apprehending an individual found in possession of 10,000 Yaba tablets. Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless efforts towards a #DrugFreeAssam.”

Based on credible input, @karimganjpolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Chargola Bazar today, apprehending an individual found in possession of 10,000 Yaba tablets.



Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless efforts towards a #DrugFreeAssam.#AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/BzCGPECYnk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2024

As per reports, based on reliable intelligence, the Karimganj Police executed a search operation, resulting in the arrest of an individual found with the illicit substances.

The detained individual has been remanded to police custody. Further information is underway.