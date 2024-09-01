Karimganj Police seize 10,000 Yaba tablets, one arrested

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Sept 1: The Assam Police successfully confiscated 10,000 Yaba tablets on Saturday night during an anti-narcotics operation in Chargola Bazar, Karimganj, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday.
The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the police officials on the microblogging platform X, commending their unwavering commitment to achieving a drug-free state.
He wrote, “Based on credible input, @karimganjpolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Chargola Bazar today, apprehending an individual found in possession of 10,000 Yaba tablets. Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless efforts towards a #DrugFreeAssam.”
As per reports, based on reliable intelligence, the Karimganj Police executed a search operation, resulting in the arrest of an individual found with the illicit substances.
The detained individual has been remanded to police custody. Further information is underway.