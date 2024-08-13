KASA announces I-Day Badminton Championship

HT Bureau
DIPHU, Aug 12: To celebrate the 78th Independence Day, the badminton section of the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) is organising an Independence Day Badminton Championship on August 15 at the KASA Indoor Stadium.
The championship will feature the following categories: Under-9 Boys (singles), Under-11 Boys (singles), Under-11 Girls (singles), Under-13 Boys (singles), Under-13 Girls (singles), Under-15 Boys (singles), Open Mixed Doubles, and Open Men’s Doubles. For further information, contact Kensing Engti, KASA badminton secretary, at mobile no 86384-62853.