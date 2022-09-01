Keshab Mahanta Inaugurates New AMSCL Office

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) office building was inaugurated on Wednesday by the state health minister Keshab Mahanta in the presence of principal secretary, health and family welfare department, Government of Assam Avinash P Joshi and various other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Keshab Mahanta highlighted the role of AMSCL as the nodal agency in procurement of drugs, vaccines, surgical items, consumable items, kits and equipment for all the entities under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam. Although AMSCL was incorporated on June 22, 2016, it started operations from April 1, 2022. While inaugurating the new office building, Minister Mahanta said that the goal of AMSCL should be to become a key institution for capacity building and augmentation of procurement function on behalf of the Government of Assam.

Managing director of AMSCL Dr Robin Kumar speaking on the occasion thanked the minister and all the other dignitaries present for the words of encouragement and support. He briefly highlighted the activities of AMSCL since April 1, 2022 and said that he is looking forward to continuing working towards the agenda in order to fulfil the mandate of the organisation and the tasks entrusted to it diligently, effectively and efficiently.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by the additional managing director of the organisation Pranati Mazumdar.