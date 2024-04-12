Khaddi festival celebrated in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 11: Khaddi (Sarhul), the traditional festival of the Adivasi community, was celebrated on Thursday with fervour and harmony at Powai 3 no line Sarna Sthal under the Margherita sub-division of Tinsukia district. Khaddi (Sarhul) is the traditional festival along with the new year of the Uraon community, which was organised by the Assam Pradesh Kudukh Uraon Sangh Powai Regional Committee in collaboration with the Uraon community and local residents. The program began with a cleanliness drive, followed by a prayer to the Sarna Nature Goddess, plantation of saplings by Rajiv Gogoi, headmaster of Powai Asomiya ME School, inauguration of Khaddi (Sarhul) Aakhdaa, a cultural procession, and concluded with the welcome of distinguished guests.

Sunil Uraon, general secretary (in charge) of Assam Pradesh Kudukh Uraon Sangh Central Committee, said that Khaddi (Sarhul) is the traditional festival of the Adivasi community people living all over the world, where every year we celebrate this festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. He requested the chief minister to grant a government holiday during the Khaddi (Sarhul) traditional festival of the Adivasi community.