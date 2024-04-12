25 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 12, 2024
type here...

Khaddi festival celebrated in Margherita

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 11: Khaddi (Sarhul), the traditional festival of the Adivasi community, was celebrated on Thursday with fervour and harmony at Powai 3 no line Sarna Sthal under the Margherita sub-division of Tinsukia district. Khaddi (Sarhul) is the traditional festival along with the new year of the Uraon community, which was organised by the Assam Pradesh Kudukh Uraon Sangh Powai Regional Committee in collaboration with the Uraon community and local residents. The program began with a cleanliness drive, followed by a prayer to the Sarna Nature Goddess, plantation of saplings by Rajiv Gogoi, headmaster of Powai Asomiya ME School, inauguration of Khaddi (Sarhul) Aakhdaa, a cultural procession, and concluded with the welcome of distinguished guests.

- Advertisement -

Sunil Uraon, general secretary (in charge) of Assam Pradesh Kudukh Uraon Sangh Central Committee, said that Khaddi (Sarhul) is the traditional festival of the Adivasi community people living all over the world, where every year we celebrate this festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. He requested the chief minister to grant a government holiday during the Khaddi (Sarhul) traditional festival of the Adivasi community.

10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May
10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious devotion and joy

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India 7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India