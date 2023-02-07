‘Kobiraj’ of upcoming Assamese movie ‘Black N White’ released

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Upcoming Assamese movie ‘Black N White’, which will be releasing on February 24, has officially released one of their songs ‘Kobiraj’ rendered by Geetanjali Das. The song was released among the local crowd at Chandmari Guwahati in the presence of over 100 people.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion, movie director Dhanjit Das said, “I am really happy that we have launched our song today. The movie is releasing on 24th February, we promise to entertain you with the suspense-thriller-action package, and are hopeful for the footfall from the audience on the cinema hall floor.”

Singer Geetanjali Das said, “’Kobiraj’ is a very beautiful song, even before the official release I was shocked to see many people has started making reels on the same, So, we took the decision of launching it publicly.”

The movie has stars like Ravi Sarma, Chinmoy Kataki Swagata Bharali, Darathi Bharadwaj, Raju Roy, Himanshu Gogoi, Atanu Mahanta and many other. Pallab Talukdar, Minimi, Paplu Chetia were also present on the occasion.