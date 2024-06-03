29 C
Kokrajhar all set up for the Vote Counting Process 

Amplified security across the counting centers to ensure a peaceful poll counting process

HT Digital

Monday, June 3: With the day of poll results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 drawing near, the Kokrajhar district administration is gearing up to ensure that the vote counting process goes peacefully. The voting result day is set of June 4, 2024.

Presiding Officer Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi stated that the preparations for the vote counting process is high and robust to ensure a smooth process across the five designated centers. These centers are spread across the areas of Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar, Kajalgaon, Bijni, and Mashalpur in Baksa. They will overlook the counting process for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, covering three major districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Baksa.

 

The preparations include a workforce strength of 27 Assistant Returning Officers. They are accompanied by around 750 counting personnel who are deployed across the centers. There is also an arrangement of a three-tier security framework that will safeguard the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Kokrajhar district administration also imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within the 100-meter radius of the strong-room located in the Basic Training Center Kokrajhar.

 

Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi is confident that the counting process will be as peaceful as the polling phase. He requested every person to ensure peace and harmony across the region at this critical time.

