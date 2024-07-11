Kokrajhar DC inspires NTPC Bongaigaon’s GEM participants

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 10: Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, district commissioner of Kokrajhar, engaged in an inspiring interaction with the 40 Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) girls from NTPC Bongaigaon as part of the ‘Meet the Role Models’ initiative. The event included an educational tour of the DC office, providing the girls with firsthand experience of district administration operations.

During the session, Dwivedi lauded the GEM girls for their impressive presentations, musical talents, and poetic recitations. He encouraged them to pursue their ambitions with dedication and highlighted the significance of setting clear life goals. The girls also had the opportunity to interact with Kabita Deka, ACS, ADC, Kokrajhar, Jituraj Gogoi, ACS, ADC, Kokrajhar, and Rima Trishna Haloi, ACS, assistant commissioner, who shared insights into their roles in maintaining law and order. The officials emphasised the importance of self-belief and offered words of encouragement for their future endeavours.

Dwivedi also conducted a quiz session, engaging the girls in discussions about career aspirations and civic responsibilities. He awarded small tokens of appreciation to participants, leaving them inspired and grateful for his guidance.

The GEM girls expressed their appreciation for the enriching experience and acknowledged NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to empowering young women through initiatives like GEM.

Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), Madhurjya Singha Lahkar, senior manager (HR-Corporate Communications), Pranami Handique, senior manager (HR), Aduity Thakuri, CSR executive of the station, and faculties of JYT Enterprises were present on the occasion.

The Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) by NTPC Bongaigaon aims to empower young girls through education, skill-building, and mentorship, fostering their holistic development and preparing them for leadership roles in society.