Kokrajhar residents celebrate annual longa river fishing festival with enthusiasm

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 1: A vibrant atmosphere filled the air as citizens from various districts of lower Assam gathered along the Longa River Irrigation site near Ramfalbill since the early hours of Wednesday morning for the annual community fishing event.

The Longa Irrigation Sluice gate, a significant landmark in the area, released river water as it does every year on November 1, attracting fishing enthusiasts in droves.

At 3 am, the river water was released, signaling the beginning of a day filled with excitement and camaraderie. People from different walks of life, armed with fishing gear such as nets, Koloi, Polo, Jekhai, and Borde, thronged the riverbank, turning the event into a delightful spectacle. The atmosphere resembled a lively festivity, with individuals and families eagerly engaging in the age-old tradition of fishing.

The Longa river, integral to the agricultural landscape in the greater Serfanguri area under the Irrigation department, plays a vital role in water harvesting for farmers. Additionally, the river receives water from neighboring Bhutan, enriching the aquatic life in the region. Today, as the river’s waters opened up, a bountiful harvest of large fishes, including Borali, Shool, Bami, and Kushia, delighted the participants, making the event even more memorable.

Thousands of people, irrespective of their backgrounds, flocked to the river site from early morning, transforming the riverbank into a vibrant hub of activity. The Longa river Sluice Irrigation project created a picturesque scene as families and friends came together, celebrating the abundance of nature and the joy of fishing.

The event not only brought the community closer but also provided an opportunity for everyone to appreciate the beauty of nature and the traditions that bind them together.

“People expressed their happiness after getting opportunity for mass fishing every year here at the Longa River. I got fishes including Borali, Shool, Magur,” said a senior resident a Serfanguri village.

“I reached the river bank early in the morning as the water was released at 3 am and since then people are coming to the river for fishing,” said Buthoram Brahma of Dotma village.

“I am delighted to have had the chance to participate in the community fishing event and catch various types of fishes since morning. This time, the level of participation from the people has been higher than on previous occasions,” shared Swmbwr Basumatary from Gossaigaon, expressing his joy and satisfaction.