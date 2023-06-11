25 C
KSA holds education awareness programme

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 10: Karbi Students Association (KSA) held Education Awareness-cum-Felicitation programme at Santipur Auditorium Hall, Arnam Langpi in Karbi Anglong.

Lisiya Engtipi (94% in HSLC) along with other students who passed HSLC and HS examinations was felicitated in the function. The students were felicitated with a traditional Karbi turban and a Certificate.  president of KSA, Arnam Langpi, Anilson  Teron; principal  Deopani  College, Boson  Rongphar; KSA adviser, Laichain Engleng and others attended the function.

 

