KSA holds education awareness programme

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 10: Karbi Students Association (KSA) held Education Awareness-cum-Felicitation programme at Santipur Auditorium Hall, Arnam Langpi in Karbi Anglong.

Lisiya Engtipi (94% in HSLC) along with other students who passed HSLC and HS examinations was felicitated in the function. The students were felicitated with a traditional Karbi turban and a Certificate. president of KSA, Arnam Langpi, Anilson Teron; principal Deopani College, Boson Rongphar; KSA adviser, Laichain Engleng and others attended the function.