Land patta distribution ceremonies held

DEMOW, Feb 25: The land patta distribution ceremony was held at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building (Demow Public Hall) on Saturday, where State Revenue minister Jogen Mohan and Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain distributed land pattas among the people of Demow constituency (formerly Thowra constituency). Aditya Vikram Yadav, district commissioner of Sivasagar district, delivered the welcome speech at the program. Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain graced the occasion as the chief guest, while State Revenue minister Jogen Mohan attended as the special chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Jogen Mohan expressed that it was a historic day for all, emphasising that indigenous peoples had long been deprived of land pattas. He highlighted the significance of Basundhara 2 in facilitating the issuance of land pattas to the people. A total of 666 individuals received land pattas for the Demow constituency during the ceremony.

Among the dignitaries present were Naba Jyoti Saharia, Demow circle officer; Hiranjit Bireswar Deori, executive member of Deori Autonomous Council; Pollabita Gogoi Boruah, chairman of Demow Municipal Board; Bihangi Bhagawati Das, BDO of Demow Development Block; Pranab Chetia, BJP leader; along with mouzadars, gaon buras, BJP leaders, and other notable figures.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: On Sunday, a total of 5151 individuals were granted land pattas under the Basundhara 2.0 scheme across all three constituencies of Morigaon district.

Excise, Fisheries, and Transport minister Parimal Shuklabaidya graced the function held at Tarun Ram Phukan Ground, Morigaon, for Morigaon and Laharighat constituencies as the chief guest. He emphasised the significance of the soil as the mother earth and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing land rights to Bhumiputras through the Basundhara scheme. Minister Baidya expressed gratitude to the district administration and all stakeholders involved in the successful implementation of the scheme. He highlighted the scheme’s focus on benefiting people residing in hilly, remote, and tribal areas. He also acknowledged the challenges in the process from surveying to issuing leases and urged cooperation from the public.

The event was also attended by Morigaon MLA and PTDC chairman Ramakant Deuri, who reiterated the government’s dedication to providing land pattas to all eligible landless individuals who have resided in Assam for generations. He emphasised the ongoing efforts to remove encroachments, stressing that success in this endeavour requires cooperation from the people. Deuri encouraged eligible individuals to step forward to obtain land leases.

A total of 2371 people in Morigaon constituency and 251 people in Laharighat constituency received land pattas. Notably, there were 15,787 applications received in Morigaon constituency and 9,378 in Laharighat constituency. The meeting was welcomed by Zila Parishad chief executive officer Lakshminandan Chaharia and attended by district commissioner Debashis Sarma and superintendent of police Hemanta Kumar Das.