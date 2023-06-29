Late Hareswar Goswami commemorated on 26th death anniversary at Kolongpar Vidyapith

HT Correspondent

Nagaon, June 28: Kolongpar Vidyapith Senior Secondary School, in collaboration with Kolongpar Vidyapith Sakha Sahitya Sabha and Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sanstha, observed the 26th death anniversary of late Hareswar Goswami, a renowned educationist, former vice president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, and member of the Assam Public Service Commission. The commemoration took place at the auditorium of Kolongpar Vidyapith Senior Secondary School.

As part of the event, the organising units arranged the Hareswar Goswami Memorial Lecture on ‘Asomiya Bhashar Bhabishyat Aru Natun Prajanma’ (The Future of Assamese Language and the New Generation). Gurmail Singh, a senior journalist and editor of the local Assamese weekly ‘Kolongpar’, delivered the keynote address. The program was chaired by Girindra Kr Boruah, former AGP minister and the current president of the school management committee, Kolongpar Vidyapith, while Padum Rajkhuwa, the school principal, served as the anchor.

The program commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Sopun Goswami and Snigdha Goswami, the son and daughter of late Hareswar Goswami, respectively. Pratap Hazarika, the president of Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sanstha and secretary of the regional office of Asom Sahitya Sabha, delivered the welcome address.

Prior to the event, several organisations and dignitaries from the district paid tribute to Goswami and offered floral tributes to his portrait. During his speech, Gurmail Singh provided insights into the life and accomplishments of late Hareswar Goswami, emphasising that Goswami was a symbol of truth and wisdom. Singh highlighted how, during his tenure as a member of the Assam Public Service Commission, Goswami even restricted his educated children from appearing in APSC examinations to uphold his reputation for honesty and integrity.

Additionally, the organising units felicitated Hazrat Ali, the individual who cradled late Hareswar Goswami during his final moments at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital in 1997. Goswami had been undergoing treatment following a tragic road accident near Nellie. It is worth mentioning that Goswami, while returning from a meeting in Guwahati, encountered the unfortunate accident near Nellie. Hazrat Ali, a stranger at the time, rushed him to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where Goswami passed away, resting forever on Ali’s lap, as stated in a press release.