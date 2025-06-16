Deputy Chief Minister attends World Blood Donor Day celebration in Itanagar

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 15: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, recently attended the World Blood Donor Day celebration jointly organised by Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.



Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister described blood donation as one of the highest forms of humanitarian service and praised the selfless contributions of voluntary donors. “It was a humbling experience to honour and appreciate those engaged in this noble mission of saving lives through blood donation,” he stated.

Calling upon the citizens—especially the youth—to donate blood regularly, Mein emphasized the life-saving potential of this simple yet profound act of service.

Highlighting the Government’s ongoing efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, he informed that Trauma Centres and Blood Banks have been established in District Hospitals across the State to address the issue of preventable deaths due to non-availability of blood.

To further strengthen the State’s blood donation infrastructure, Mein announced three major initiatives:



Institutionalising blood donation drives by incorporating them into the Government’s official calendar of events, establishing a dedicated Blood Bank facility in the State Capital and aunching a Mobile Blood Bank to improve accessibility and outreach across the State.



He commended Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation for successfully organising a mass blood donation camp in the State Capital. He also extended his gratitude to healthcare workers, Armed Forces personnel, NGOs, CBOs, and all volunteers for their active participation in the campaign.



Special mention was made of Ramesh Jeke, Chairman of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, for his steadfast commitment to the cause of voluntary blood donation.

The event witnessed the presence of Speaker Tesam Pongte, Minister Wangki Lowang, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and several MLAs, along with a wide cross-section of society including healthcare professionals, members of the armed forces, civil society organisations, and dignitaries.

