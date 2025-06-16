26.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
type here...

Deputy Chief Minister attends World Blood Donor Day celebration in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
NAMSAI, June 15: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, recently attended the World Blood Donor Day celebration jointly organised by Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.


Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister described blood donation as one of the highest forms of humanitarian service and praised the selfless contributions of voluntary donors. “It was a humbling experience to honour and appreciate those engaged in this noble mission of saving lives through blood donation,” he stated.
Calling upon the citizens—especially the youth—to donate blood regularly, Mein emphasized the life-saving potential of this simple yet profound act of service.

- Advertisement -


Highlighting the Government’s ongoing efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, he informed that Trauma Centres and Blood Banks have been established in District Hospitals across the State to address the issue of preventable deaths due to non-availability of blood.
To further strengthen the State’s blood donation infrastructure, Mein announced three major initiatives:

Related Posts:


Institutionalising blood donation drives by incorporating them into the Government’s official calendar of events, establishing a dedicated Blood Bank facility in the State Capital and aunching a Mobile Blood Bank to improve accessibility and outreach across the State.


He commended Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation for successfully organising a mass blood donation camp in the State Capital. He also extended his gratitude to healthcare workers, Armed Forces personnel, NGOs, CBOs, and all volunteers for their active participation in the campaign.


Special mention was made of Ramesh Jeke, Chairman of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, for his steadfast commitment to the cause of voluntary blood donation.
The event witnessed the presence of Speaker Tesam Pongte, Minister Wangki Lowang, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and several MLAs, along with a wide cross-section of society including healthcare professionals, members of the armed forces, civil society organisations, and dignitaries.

- Advertisement -

8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP Arunachal Pradesh launches Yoga Training Camp ahead of International Yoga...

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape