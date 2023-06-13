Limbu Samaj conference held at Balijuri

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 12: The inaugural annual conference of Dekorai Limbu Samaj took place on Monday at the Dhanpal Limbu Memorial Conference Hall in Balijuri, under the jurisdiction of Biswanath sub-division. Raju Limbu chaired the event, which saw the adoption of several resolutions aimed at preserving and promoting the script, art, culture, and language of the Limbu community, one of the Gorkha communities. Chattraman Subba, president of Assam Limbu Sahitya Sabha, graced the conference as the chief guest. The meeting was attended by distinguished individuals including Dipak Limbu, president of Sonitpur district AAGSU, Lakhi Kanta Bora, chairman of Sootea Anchalik Panchayat, Kishor Dahal, ZPC member, and other dignitaries.