Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia set to become new Assam BJP chief

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia is set to be the next Assam BJP president as he became the only nominee for the post till Thursday, the last day for filing nominations, a party leader said.

The formal announcement for the state BJP chief will be made on Friday, he added.

Saikia is the second-time MP from the Darrang-Udalguri (previously Mangaldai) constituency.

“Saikia is the only nominee for the state president’s post. He filed his nomination before our central leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the returning officer for this election,” state BJP spokesperson Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral told PTI.

The cut-off time for filing nominations was 7 pm on Thursday.

The MP submitted a list of 20 proposers and supporters along with his nomination, with outgoing state president Bhabesh Kalita, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and deputy speaker in the state Assembly Numol Momin being among the signatories.

Maral said the formal announcement of the new state chief will be made by Shekhawat on Friday, along with the nominees from the state for the national executive body of the party.

Saikia, aged 51, has held various positions in the BJP and its youth wing and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Shekhawat had reached Guwahati on Thursday evening, while three other top central leaders Harish Dwivedi, Sambit Patra and Sunil Bansal had been overseeing the election process.

Consultations were held with state leadership to arrive at a consensus candidate for the top post. (PTI)

