LOKD College organises 81st anniversary of Quit India Movement

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Aug 10: On the occasion of 81st anniversary of Quit India Movement, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College organised a program on the theme ‘Remembering the Lesser Known’ as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday. With an aim of instilling a sense of pride in the great national heritage of India, the program was organised focusing on the lesser-known aspects of the movement particularly in greater Dhekiajuli.

The program started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Dr Sukdev Adhikari, principal, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das and chief guest Ramesh Chandra Borah, distinguished writer. At the very outset, ANO Dr Jyotshna Baruah offered the welcome address and stated the objective behind the program. This was followed by felicitation of the guest and principal. Principal Dr Sukdev Adhikari emphasised on the importance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and briefly spoke on the necessity of celebrating such an event while remembering the people who made immense sacrifices for the attainment of freedom.

Cadet Sadikun Nehar, Tulashi Devi and Sumit Parajuli offered a brief speech on Quit India Movement. Chief guest Ramesh Chandra Borah in his very enriching speech covered the entire history of freedom movement highlighting each of the phases, with a focus on the poignant saga of sacrifices made by the people of Dhekiajuli in 1942 mass movement. He urged the students to take pride in it and read more about the local history. Dr Mohuya Chatterjee, HOD, Bengali; Dr Seema Sarkar, HOD, Botany; Bikash Baruah, HOD, Commerce; a good number of cadets and students were present on the occasion. ANO Dr Pitambar Sedai offered the vote of thanks.