Lurinjyoti Gogoi galvanises support in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 17: Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the candidate representing the United Opposition Forum for the 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha HPC and also serving as the president of Asom Jatiya Parishad, was greeted with great enthusiasm and warmth by party members during an organisational meeting held at the Changlang Tiniali Auditorium in Margherita on Sunday.

The gathering witnessed an impressive turnout, with more than 500 workers and leaders of Asom Jatiya Parishad present. Gogoi, in his impassioned address, underscored the critical significance of the impending Lok Sabha Election. He emphasised the urgent need to defend and uphold fundamental pillars of society such as democracy, the constitution, culture, tradition, land, and language. Gogoi vehemently criticised the BJP-led government for its forceful implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, warning of dire consequences for Assam and its diverse populace.

Gogoi further criticised Rameswar Teli, a two-term Member of Parliament and Union minister representing the 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha HPC, for neglecting the 83 no Margherita constituency. He noted that Teli was denied a ticket, and instead, Sarbananda Sonowal, whom he accused of betraying Assam and its people, was nominated. He referred to Sonowal as “Jatiyo Nayak” of Assam sarcastically, suggesting that Sonowal prioritises his political position over the interests of Assam.

Gogoi also criticised Sonowal’s leadership during his tenure as chief minister, particularly highlighting the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam.

Gogoi also shed light on the discriminatory treatment faced by the Hindu Bengali community under BJP rule in Assam, condemning the party for exploiting this community for political ends.

Shifting focus to the management of the region’s resources, Gogoi painted a grim picture of their current state. He highlighted all the concerning issues such as the sale of tea estates, the financial losses incurred by the Namrup fertiliser plant, etc.

Gogoi’s denouncement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was unequivocal, labeling it as a severe threat not only to Assam but to the entire nation. He urged voters to exercise their franchise with utmost caution and responsibility in the upcoming election.

In his concluding remarks, Gogoi passionately implored the voters of the 83 number Margherita constituency to unequivocally reject the BJP at the polls, warning of grave consequences for democracy and the constitution should the BJP emerge victorious in the election.