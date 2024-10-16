20.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
type here...

Marshall Baruah, artist protests oil exploration in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 15: Marshall Baruah, a young artist, expressed his opposition to the reported permission for oil exploration in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, known for its Hoolock Gibbon primates, by creating a large mural on a concrete wall along the NH 37 bypass near Sivasagar town on Monday. However, the government clarified through the media that the hydrocarbon exploration site is located outside the sanctuary area.

- Advertisement -

Baruah mentioned that a previous mural he created on a wall in Guwahati was removed by the authorities, but he remains determined to continue his efforts to draw attention to the issue.

Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Army establishes culture, heritage museum in West Kameng

The Hills Times -
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season 7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch 12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most 8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India