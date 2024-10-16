Marshall Baruah, artist protests oil exploration in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 15: Marshall Baruah, a young artist, expressed his opposition to the reported permission for oil exploration in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, known for its Hoolock Gibbon primates, by creating a large mural on a concrete wall along the NH 37 bypass near Sivasagar town on Monday. However, the government clarified through the media that the hydrocarbon exploration site is located outside the sanctuary area.

Baruah mentioned that a previous mural he created on a wall in Guwahati was removed by the authorities, but he remains determined to continue his efforts to draw attention to the issue.