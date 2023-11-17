23 C
Meghalaya man found hanging at rehab centre in Assam’s Golaghat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Golaghat, Nov 17: A tragic incident unfolded at a rehabilitation center in Golaghat, Assam on Friday, as an inmate reportedly committed suicide. The event sparked panic among the other inmates and staff at the center.

The deceased, identified as Harbat Rengaij Lyngdoh, was reportedly a resident of neighbouring Meghalaya. The incident occurred at the God Grace Foundation, a well-known rehabilitation centre in Golaghat.

He was discovered hanging in the centre’s bathroom. Post the incident, a local police team and the magistrate arrived on scene. The body was subsequently recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. Officials have stated that they are investigating all possible aspects of the case. Further details are anticipated.

