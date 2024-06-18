Meritorious students felicitated at Chengamari

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 17: A total of 31 meritorious students who have recently passed the HSLC and HS examinations and brought laurels to the greater Chengamari area were felicitated in a public meeting organised by the Chengamari branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha on Monday. The public felicitation meeting took place at the conference hall of Diplonga ME School premises with Shailendra Saikia, president of the literary organisation, presiding over the event. The programme was inaugurated by Arun Bordoloi and graced by Dr Ranjan Gogoi as a distinguished guest.

The event was attended by Ghanashyam Kalita, Mahim Hatibarua, Premananda Das, Satyendra Kr Bora, Debajit Saikia, Bakul Sut, and other dignitaries. Meritorious students were honoured with citations, gamosas, and a packet of books. Addressing the session, Dr Gogoi advised the students to be sincere, systematic, and regular in their efforts. The meeting also featured speeches by Haren Pator, Rupam Saikia, Pallabika Saikia, and Bharat Kalita. Biswajit Sut, secretary of the branch committee, conducted the proceedings of the programme.