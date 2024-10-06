Minister Dass inaugurates HS school pavilion, immersion ghat in Bajali

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated two significant community projects, marking important milestones in education and cultural infrastructure, the Minister announced on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Dass shared the formal opening of a newly constructed pavilion at Bajali HS School.

The project, completed at a cost of approximately Rs 4 lakh, will improve the learning environment for students.

He wrote, “Enhancing learning experiences. Pleased to formally inaugurate a newly constructed pavilion at Bajali HS School, built at a cost of approximately ₹4 lakh.”

In a separate event, Dass also inaugurated a permanent immersion ghat at Patacharkuchi Shiva Durga Dham.

While the temple has long held Durga Puja idol immersion ceremonies, there had never been a permanent ghat for the occasion.

“Every year, Patacharkuchi Shiva Durga Dham has been conducting the Durga Puja idol immersion, but there was no permanent ghat for it”, said Dass.

The new facility, funded through the Chief Minister’s Untied Fund, is a major addition to the site. Dass expressed his pride in being able to open the ghat for the community, stating, “Now, through the CM’s Untied Fund, a dedicated immersion ghat has been constructed. Proud to have inaugurated it today and dedicate it to the people!”

