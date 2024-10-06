27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 6, 2024
type here...

Minister Dass inaugurates HS school pavilion, immersion ghat in Bajali

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Dass shared the formal opening of a newly constructed pavilion at Bajali HS School.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated two significant community projects, marking important milestones in education and cultural infrastructure, the Minister announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Dass shared the formal opening of a newly constructed pavilion at Bajali HS School.

The project, completed at a cost of approximately Rs 4 lakh, will improve the learning environment for students.

He wrote, “Enhancing learning experiences. Pleased to formally inaugurate a newly constructed pavilion at Bajali HS School, built at a cost of approximately ₹4 lakh.”

In a separate event, Dass also inaugurated a permanent immersion ghat at Patacharkuchi Shiva Durga Dham.

- Advertisement -

While the temple has long held Durga Puja idol immersion ceremonies, there had never been a permanent ghat for the occasion.

“Every year, Patacharkuchi Shiva Durga Dham has been conducting the Durga Puja idol immersion, but there was no permanent ghat for it”, said Dass.

The new facility, funded through the Chief Minister’s Untied Fund, is a major addition to the site. Dass expressed his pride in being able to open the ghat for the community, stating, “Now, through the CM’s Untied Fund, a dedicated immersion ghat has been constructed. Proud to have inaugurated it today and dedicate it to the people!”

8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Tourism Minister inaugurates Road Sweeping Machine in Nalbari

The Hills Times -
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India