Minister Dass inaugurates Tihu-Dumni road, pays tribute to martyrs

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: In a significant development, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated a 2.850 km stretch of road connecting Tihu to Dumni, the Minister announced on Wednesday.

The project, which costs Rs 3.42 crore, honors the sacrifices of Swahid Madan Barman and Swahid Rauta Ram Koch, revered figures in Assam’s history.

The inauguration coincided with the 82nd ‘Swahid Diwas’ ceremony held at Rihabari, Bajali, organized by the Swahid Madan-Rauta Memorial Committee.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Dass stated, “Inaugurated the 2.850 km road between Tihu – Dumni today, paying tribute to Swahid Madan Barman and Swahid Rauta Ram Koch, with an expenditure of ₹3.42 crore.”

During the event, the Minister paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs, who laid down their lives during the Quit India Movement, reflecting on their immense contributions to the nation’s struggle for independence.

“Paid heartfelt tribute to martyrs Madan Barman & Rauta Ram Koch, who gave their lives during the Quit India Movement. Their patriotism & bravery continue to inspire us all!”, the Minister added.

Furthermore, the newly constructed road will enhance connectivity in the region, facilitating better access to essential services and promoting economic growth.