Minister Dass urges MLAs to review PMAY-G beneficiaries, address complaints

Dass revealed that the state has received multiple complaints about individuals with existing pucca houses or those otherwise ineligible being listed as beneficiaries under the scheme.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: Assam Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, has issued a strong appeal to all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to address the ongoing complaints regarding ineligible beneficiaries receiving homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), a press release said on Thursday.

Subsequently, he called on all MLAs to personally review the lists of beneficiaries in their respective constituencies.

“We’ve received complaints that people with houses or ineligible individuals are getting homes under #PMAY-G,” Dass stated on the micro-blogging site X.

“I urge MLAs to collect the list of 1,71,593 houses from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) or Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad (ZP), review the beneficiaries, and remove names with pucca houses or discrepancies”, he added.

The Minister further set a deadline for this task, emphasizing the need for timely action to ensure that only rightful beneficiaries receive the benefits of the housing scheme.

“Ensure only rightful beneficiaries get homes before 15th September,” he added.

