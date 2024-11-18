Minister Dass visits Amguri Village after devastating fire, offers relief assistance

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: Assam Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, visited Amguri village in Sorbhog after a devastating fire broke out on Saturday night, the Minister informed on Sunday.

The fire gutted the home of Nayan Kalita, leaving his family in distress. The fire also affected the nearby house of Robin Kalita.

Minister Dass offered his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and assessed the situation personally.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dass stated, “Reached out to Nayan Kalita & Robin Kalita’s families in Amguri village, Sorbhog, after a devastating fire damaged their homes. Assessed the situation offering heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”

Reached out to Nayan Kalita & Robin Kalita's families in Amguri village, Sorbhog, after a devastating fire damaged their homes. Assessed the situation offering heartfelt condolences to the affected families.



Instructed Revenue Circle Officer to expedite relief at earliest… pic.twitter.com/wjAgNX0rFn — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) November 17, 2024

The fire, which broke out late at night, destroyed Nayan Kalita’s residence, while Robin Kalita’s house suffered partial damage.

Fortunately, the residents managed to extinguish the flames in Robin Kalita’s home, but Nayan Kalita’s house was beyond saving.

Nayan, an employee of a local shop, was not present when the fire started.

Subsequently, Minister Dass immediately took action by instructing the Revenue Circle Officer to expedite the disbursement of relief through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

“Instructed Revenue Circle Officer to expedite relief at earliest through SDRF funds. Support for those in need!”, Dass added.