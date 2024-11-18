20 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 18, 2024
Minister Dass visits Amguri Village after devastating fire, offers relief assistance

The fire gutted the home of Nayan Kalita, leaving his family in distress. The fire also affected the nearby house of Robin Kalita.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: Assam Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, visited Amguri village in Sorbhog after a devastating fire broke out on Saturday night, the Minister informed on Sunday.

The fire gutted the home of Nayan Kalita, leaving his family in distress. The fire also affected the nearby house of Robin Kalita.

Minister Dass offered his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and assessed the situation personally.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dass stated, “Reached out to Nayan Kalita & Robin Kalita’s families in Amguri village, Sorbhog, after a devastating fire damaged their homes. Assessed the situation offering heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”

The fire, which broke out late at night, destroyed Nayan Kalita’s residence, while Robin Kalita’s house suffered partial damage.

Fortunately, the residents managed to extinguish the flames in Robin Kalita’s home, but Nayan Kalita’s house was beyond saving.

Nayan, an employee of a local shop, was not present when the fire started.

Subsequently, Minister Dass immediately took action by instructing the Revenue Circle Officer to expedite the disbursement of relief through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

“Instructed Revenue Circle Officer to expedite relief at earliest through SDRF funds. Support for those in need!”, Dass added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
