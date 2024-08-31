Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah chairs CEMs’ meeting of Sixth Schedule Councils 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 30: A meeting of the chief executive members (CEMs) of Sixth Schedule Autonomous Councils was held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Jayanta Mallabaruah, minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), SEED, and Tourism Department, government of Assam. The focus was on strengthening cooperation, accelerating commercial relations, sharing knowledge, and enhancing resources among the Sixth Schedule Councils in the state.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was attended by executive members (EMs) and officials from the Sixth Schedule Councils. CEM Pramod Boro of the Bodoland Territorial Region also participated, engaging in discussions aimed at reinforcing integrity and cooperation among the councils.

CEM Boro described the meeting as highly productive, emphasising the discussions on enhancing cooperation and commercial relations among the Sixth Schedule Autonomous Councils.

“It was a pleasure to attend such a fruitful meeting with my counterparts. Chaired by Jayanta Mallabaruah, minister for PHED, SEED, and Tourism, the meeting concentrated on strengthening cooperation, boosting commercial relations, and improving resource and knowledge sharing among the Sixth Schedule Councils,” Boro said.