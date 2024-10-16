20.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Minister Nandita Gorlosa distributes cheques to 36 civil service aspirants

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: Minister for Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, distributed cheques to 36 civil service aspirants from Dima Hasao district under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) 2022-23. The financial support aims to assist these students in pursuing their civil service ambitions without financial burdens. The event, held at the District Commissioner’s Office, was attended by Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, along with other district officials.

Minister Gorlosa’s initiative primarily benefits students from BPL or middle-class families, offering them financial relief to ease their economic challenges. Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasised the importance of education and the development of human resources. She stated that the financial assistance is intended to encourage these aspirants to continue their studies with determination and strive to achieve their goals.

To further inspire the students, minister Gorlosa arranged the distribution program at the DC’s Office, providing the aspirants a valuable opportunity to engage with working civil servants. During an interactive session, she remarked, “Infrastructural development is important, but we must also focus on cultivating human resources to ensure efficient and effective governance. I hope this financial aid will be used wisely to support your journey toward success.”

Minister Gorlosa’s commitment to youth empowerment through education and perseverance reflects her vision for a prosperous future built on capable and dedicated human resources.

Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
