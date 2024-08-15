Minister Pegu inspects anti-erosion measures in Dirpai Village

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 15: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited Dirpai village in the Gogamukh region to inspect the ongoing anti-erosion measures being undertaken by the Water Resource Department, Pegu informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

He wrote in his post on the micro-blogging site X, “This year, the Subansiri River has caused significant erosion in Dirpai village, just behind the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, Gogamukh.”

This year, the Subansiri River has caused significant erosion in Dirpai village, just behind the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, Gogamukh. In response, the Water Resource Department promptly initiated anti-erosion measures, and I visited the site today to inspect the… pic.twitter.com/rJqvBWV3C3 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 14, 2024

The visit was prompted by considerable erosion caused by the Subansiri River, which has greatly affected the region located behind the Indian Agriculture Research Institute in Gogamukh.

During his visit, Minister Pegu emphasized the urgency of the situation. “In response, the Water Resource Department promptly initiated anti-erosion measures, and I visited the site today to inspect the ongoing work”, he stated.

Minister Pegu assured the public that the State Government is implementing all essential measures to alleviate the effects of erosion and safeguard the agricultural and residential zones in the surrounding area.

- Advertisement -

“We are committed to ensuring the protection of this area from further erosion”, he added.