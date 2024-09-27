27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 27, 2024
Minister Pegu urges ADRE candidates to follow new frisking rules

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed the candidates appearing for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) about the importance of strict frisking protocols that will be enforced during the exams, a press release said on Friday.

Emphasizing transparency and fairness, Pegu on the micro-blogging site X highlighted that separate frisking areas would be designated for male and female candidates to maintain privacy and dignity.

He wrote, “Attention ADRE Candidates; To ensure fairness, frisking candidates before exams will follow strict protocols.”

Candidates are encouraged to read the newly outlined Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) carefully, which underscores key steps like thorough pre-exam inspections, the use of electronic and manual frisking techniques, and handling of prohibited items such as electronic devices and other materials that may facilitate unfair practices.

“Separate areas for male/female, respect for privacy, and a focus on preventing cheating. Let’s ensure a transparent and secure exam process! Please read thoroughly”, the Education Minister added.

Pegu also reiterated the significance of conducting exams in a transparent manner, stressing that all candidates must cooperate with the authorities and follow the procedures as part of their duty toward maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process.

Additionally, the initiative will enhance trust in the state’s recruitment system by preventing malpractice and ensuring that the exams are conducted in a fair and secure manner.

Furthermore, the Minister encouraged candidates to familiarize themselves with the guidelines to avoid any confusion or incidents on the day of the examination.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
