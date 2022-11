HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 10: A 13 year old girl went missing from the home of Raj Sing Rathore, Jor Tokbi village under Khatkhati Police Station.

- Advertisement -

The minor Anita Barla, daughter of Hobil Barla, was staying in Rathore’s home to go to school but went missing on October 31.

The girl is slim and wearing long pants and a full-sleeve sweater when she goes missing and anyone coming across her is requested to inform the Khatkhati police station on phone number – 8638500350.