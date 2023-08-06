Education Boost For Karbi Anglong : Foundation Stones Laid For Key Projects

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Aug 5: The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, ceremonially laid the foundation stones for various civil works schemes under Samagra Siksha, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong at Jor Tokbi village, Khatkhati, Bokajan on Saturday.

A total of 12 schemes were inaugurated with an estimated cost of Rs 52.6670 crore. The schemes include construction of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya at Jor Tokbi village, Khatkhati, Bokajan and at Rongmongve with an approved cost of Rs 6.88 crore for each school; construction of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Chinthong, Rongkhang, Nilip and Rongmongve with an approved cost of Rs 6.42 crore for each school; upgradation of ME school to high school of Lalung Umswai (Provincialised) ME school, Maizia Hadi ME school, Daldali ME school and Dokhora English ME school with an approved cost of Rs1.52 crore for each schools and upgradation of high school to secondary school of Rajapathar high school and Chokihola high school with an approved cost of Rs 3.54 crore for each school.

CEM Tuliram Ronghang expressed his satisfaction with the gradual improvement of the education environment in Karbi Anglong, pointing out that the district’s HSLC examination pass percentage had reached 75 percent in 2023, surpassing Kamrup Metro. To further enhance education supervision in schools, the chairman of the Block Education Development Board has been appointed. These chairmen will visit schools, monitor students’ performance, teacher attendance, and address any issues faced by the schools under their jurisdiction.

During the event, the CEM also informed that a KAAC delegation had recently met the Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, to advocate for a full-fledged central university in place of the present Assam University Diphu Campus (AUDC).

Regarding the solar plant in Karbi Anglong, CEM Ronghang clarified that the solar power plant at Lahorijan along the Assam-Nagaland border aims to protect the boundary from encroachers coming from neighboring states.

The foundation stones were laid in the presence of Deputy Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, and MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng, alongside executive member (EM) KAAC, Education, Richard Tokbi. The event marks a significant step towards the development and progress of education in the region, further bolstering the education system’s quality and infrastructure.