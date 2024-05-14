26.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Miss Universe India launches state pageants

Winners of state pageants to get direct entry in grand finale of Miss Universe India

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: Miss Universe India will hold state pageants, the winners of which will secure direct entry to the grand finale of the coveted beauty pageant.

Miss Universe India announced its expansion strategy to discover talents across the nation through a state-wise format. As part of this initiative, it has appointed state directors to oversee the details of talent hunts through host state pageants.. The audition for Assam is slated to be held at the end of June this year.

A team from Miss Universe India is currently on a tour of the Northeast, comprising of Amjad Khan, director of operations and marketing, Miss Universe India, Arshina Sumbul, Miss Grand International India 2023 and Sophiya Singh, Miss Asia Pacific India 2024. Their objective is to facilitate the audition process and assess the qualifications of contestants from across the Northeast and the country.

During a meeting held in the city on Monday, the team was welcomed by Dominic Savio Diengdoh, state director of Miss Universe Assam. Expressing his enthusiasm over the soft launch of Miss Universe Assam, Amjad Khan emphasized the significance of Assam and other northeastern states.

“Assam and the Northeast are truly blessed. Now, the girls here have the biggest beauty platform at their doorstep. They must seize this opportunity to showcase the beauty of this northeastern state before the entire country,” said Khan.

Miss Asia Pacific India 2024, Sophiya Singh, echoed this sentiment, expressing her excitement to be in the gateway of the Northeast.

“I am thrilled to be here in the home of the Mighty Brahmaputra. We anticipate Assam to set an example of talent in the region,” she said.

The Miss Universe logo was also unveiled on the occasion, followed by a photography session with MUI team.

