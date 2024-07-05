29 C
MLA Ronghang distributes relief in Mendu Bey

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 4: MLA Darsing Ronghang of Howraghat visited flood-affected Karbi villages on the fringes of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) on Thursday to assess the situation, where over 250 houses have been submerged due to continuous rainfall. The areas visited by Ronghang on Thursday included Mendu Bey, Gobin Rongphar, and Thengkur Rongphar villages in the Socheng Dhenta Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency under Howraghat Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

Accompanied by VDC chairman Bronson Terang from Rongmongve, MLA Ronghang inspected the villages, noting that areas adjacent to NH-37 have been severely affected, with 250 out of 295 houses submerged. Paddy seedlings already transplanted in fields are now underwater.

Local resident Riso Terang from Rongmongve mentioned that due to KNP flooding, wild animals including deer, rhinos, elephants, and water buffaloes have sought refuge in Karbi hills. The Forest Department has raised awareness to protect these animals, and villagers are assisting in rescuing and handing over animals that enter villages to forest authorities.

During his visit, MLA Ronghang interacted with villagers and assured them of necessary relief measures for affected families. As immediate assistance, he distributed rice, edible oil, lentils, salt, and drinking water pouches to flood-affected families. A total of 3 tons of rice, 200 litres of edible oil, 400 kg of salt, and 8,000 pouches of drinking water were provided for distribution.

