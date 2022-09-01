29 C
Modern English School Organises Book Fair In Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, organised a two-day book fair – Reading for Pleasure on Tuesday and Wednesday. With this event, the school aims to encourage students to read and provide access to quality book content.

The event witnessed a footfall of over 800 students. Students were accompanied by their parents. A wide range of books of all disciplines of education were put on display for students, teachers and the parents.

The school had invited distinguished publishers and booksellers to attend the event such as – New Saraswati House India Pvt Ltd., Eupheus Learning Pvt Ltd., Orient Blackswan Pvt Ltd., Pragya Media hype Books, New Saraswati House India Pvt Ltd., Goyal Brothers Prakashan and Eastern Book House.

The event was well perceived by the students and the parents. The book fair ensured that students from all the classes are able to find some or the other book of their interest.

