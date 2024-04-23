24.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
type here...

Morigaon district administration creates awareness through ‘Sarathi Baidew’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 22: The Morigaon district administration along with the District SVEEP Cell are creating awareness on the right to franchise through the ‘Sarathi Baidew’ programme among rural women voters of the district.

- Advertisement -

The programme has been undertaken as part of the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign.

Under the Sarathi Baideu programme help desks have been set up, where women voters can identify and verify their names in the voter list. These help desks, run by members of women self-help groups, aim to educate these voters to the helpline number 1950 and https://voters.eci.gov.in, while also raising awareness about EPIC and voting rights.

Awareness rallies have also been organized by women at various blocks and gram panchayat levels. Furthermore, attractive wall paintings with awareness slogans adorn the walls of the district commissioner’s office premises. Special election related Bihu songs composed by the SVEEP Cell are being played in public places to promote voting among the public.

10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CRPF’s 31th battalion observes ‘Raising Day’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once