Morigaon district administration creates awareness through ‘Sarathi Baidew’

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 22: The Morigaon district administration along with the District SVEEP Cell are creating awareness on the right to franchise through the ‘Sarathi Baidew’ programme among rural women voters of the district.

The programme has been undertaken as part of the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign.

Under the Sarathi Baideu programme help desks have been set up, where women voters can identify and verify their names in the voter list. These help desks, run by members of women self-help groups, aim to educate these voters to the helpline number 1950 and https://voters.eci.gov.in, while also raising awareness about EPIC and voting rights.

Awareness rallies have also been organized by women at various blocks and gram panchayat levels. Furthermore, attractive wall paintings with awareness slogans adorn the walls of the district commissioner’s office premises. Special election related Bihu songs composed by the SVEEP Cell are being played in public places to promote voting among the public.