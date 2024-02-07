Morigaon Police Apprehend 17 Cyber Criminals in Overnight Raids

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: Law enforcement in Morigaon has struck a significant blow against cybercrime with the successful apprehension of 17 individuals involved in an elaborate fraudulent scheme, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Morigaon on Wednesday.

The cyber criminals, whose identities remain undisclosed, are believed to have orchestrated a sophisticated operation targeting unsuspecting victims.

Their modus operandi reportedly involved obtaining loans in the names of foreigners using forged documents, marking a brazen attempt at financial fraud.

In a statement to India Today NE, SP Samiran Baishya confirmed the arrests, stating, “Yes, it’s confirmed that we arrested 17 cyber criminals last night in overnight raids.”

The swift action by law enforcement underscores the gravity of the situation and the proactive stance taken to tackle cybercrime in the region.

This operation sheds light on the escalating threat posed by cybercriminals and the imperative for vigilant law enforcement measures to combat such nefarious activities. The arrests not only serve as a deterrent to potential offenders but also signify a step towards ensuring justice for the victims who fell prey to this fraudulent scheme.

As investigations continue and evidence is gathered against the apprehended individuals, authorities are determined to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.