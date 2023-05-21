22.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Mother visits Sringkhal in jail

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 20: Raka Chaliha, mother in of Sringkhal Chaliha on Saturday visited her son in Sivasagar jail after 17 days following the Court’s permission. Shringkhal Chaliha was put in the prison under NSA (3). Later, checking her emotions, she told waiting media persons that she has faith on the Judiciary and that she has prayed God to give her son strength to serve the country.

Surajit Bairagi, Shringkhal Chaliha’s lawyer told media that in addition to the nine sections, three more sections_147,392 and 153(A) may be added by the government in case no 63/23 to keep Chaliha behind the bars and in this connection his lawyer has been asked to show cause on May 23 why his bail petition should not be rejected.

 

