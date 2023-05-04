Sringkhal Chaliha arrested again under NSA

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 3: Sensation prevailed here in Sivasagar as Sringkhal Chaliha, who has consistently been criticising the state BJP government as a Bania Sarkar (a government run by business community for the business community), was arrested again minutes after being released from the district jail on Wednesday at noon under National Security Act, 1980. Executive Magistrate Subrajit Khound, additional SP Dr Debajit Nath, DSP Daisy Gogoi, Sivasagar were present when Chaliha was lodged into the jail.

Visibly shaken, Chaliha was seen questioning the government officials, “Tell me the ground under which I am being arrested again while the Hon’ble Court released me and allowed me to go home?”

But the government officers were tight lipped about the reasons behind the arrest. It may be noted that a person may not be intimated about the ground of arrest in preventive detention under the NSA for ten days and the period of detention is 12 months from the date of his arrest.

Chaliha was arrested on the basis of an FIR by one Ankush Kedia of BG Road, Sivasagar on May 1. He got bail in the case (Case no 63/23 in Sivasagar PS) on Tuesday evening from the CJM’ Court, Sivasagar, but was sent to the jail as his lawyer failed to procure the bond papers from the treasury.

Pronobjit Chaliha (Romu), father of Sringkhal, and a strong nationalistic leader of the Assam Movement, told media on Wednesday that his son has been arrested conspiratorially by the government.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA (Independent) Akhil Gogoi has condemned the government for applying the NSA to put Sringkhal behind bars. He said it is totally undemocratic and Hitlarian method to gag the public voice. He said that he had in clear terms told the chief minister to release the Bir Lachit Sena leader, and revoke the NSA order.