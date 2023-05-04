27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 4, 2023
type here...

Sringkhal Chaliha arrested again under NSA

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT CorrespondentSIVASAGAR, May 3: Sensation prevailed here in Sivasagar as Sringkhal Chaliha, who has consistently been criticising the state BJP government as a Bania Sarkar (a government run by business community for the business community), was arrested again minutes after being released from the district jail on Wednesday at noon under National Security Act, 1980. Executive Magistrate Subrajit Khound, additional SP Dr Debajit Nath, DSP Daisy Gogoi, Sivasagar were present when Chaliha was lodged into the jail.

Visibly shaken, Chaliha was seen questioning the government officials, “Tell me the ground under which I am being arrested again while the Hon’ble Court released me and allowed me to go home?”

- Advertisement -

But the government officers were tight lipped about the reasons behind the arrest. It may be noted that a person may not be intimated about the ground of arrest in preventive detention under the NSA for ten days and the period of detention is 12 months from the date of his arrest.

Chaliha was arrested on the basis of an FIR by one Ankush Kedia of BG Road, Sivasagar on May 1. He got bail in the case (Case no 63/23 in Sivasagar PS) on Tuesday evening from the CJM’ Court, Sivasagar, but was sent to the jail as his lawyer failed to procure the bond papers from the treasury.

Pronobjit Chaliha (Romu), father of Sringkhal, and a strong nationalistic leader of the Assam Movement, told media on Wednesday that his son has been arrested conspiratorially by the government.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA (Independent) Akhil Gogoi has condemned the government for applying the NSA to put Sringkhal behind bars. He said it is totally undemocratic and Hitlarian method to gag the public voice. He said that he had in clear terms told the chief minister to release the Bir Lachit Sena leader, and revoke the NSA order.

Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away
Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
Longest Tunnels in the World
Longest Tunnels in the World
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Storm affects Bokajan

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away 10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam