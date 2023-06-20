Veer Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha Released from Jail After Over a Month

Guwahati, June 20: Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was finally released from jail in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday night, after spending almost a month and a half behind bars. However, his freedom was short-lived as he was re-arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) shortly after his release on bail in an extortion case.

Chaliha, who had been granted bail by the court earlier in an extortion case, was re-arrested on May 3 near the gate of Sivasagar district jail, following an order from the District Chief Judicial Magistrate. This time, after more than 45 days, he was escorted to his residence by a police vehicle at 11 pm, according to sources.

The re-arrest of Chaliha, immediately after his release on bail, had sparked controversy and raised concerns. In response, Chaliha expressed his frustration, stating to the media, “I was granted bail by the court after the prosecutor couldn’t provide any evidence against me. Last night some top officials visited the jail premises and conspired against me. Today I am being arrested again. This is a ‘murder of democracy’. This government is working for the non-Assamese people.”

Prior to his re-arrest, Chaliha had faced charges related to extortion and the abuse of a businessman in Sivasagar. He was initially released on bail after his plea was granted by Sivasagar’s Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

The case surrounding Shrinkhal Chaliha has drawn significant attention, with concerns raised over the sequence of events and the use of the National Security Act. The circumstances of his release, re-arrest, and subsequent release again have raised questions about the legal process and the fairness of the charges against him.

As the situation unfolds, it is expected that further developments will shed light on the complexities of the case and provide a clearer understanding of the events that transpired. The rights and legal status of individuals involved in such cases must be carefully considered to ensure justice is served and the principles of democracy are upheld.

The release of Shrinkhal Chaliha from jail after a considerable period of time brings temporary relief to him and his supporters. However, the circumstances surrounding his re-arrest under the National Security Act continue to raise concerns about due process and the preservation of democratic values.

The resolution of this case will not only impact the fate of the individuals involved but also serve as a testament to the integrity and fairness of the judicial system.